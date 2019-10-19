Talentric® Selected by Arglass to Staff First New Glass Plant in U.S. in Over a Generation

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talentric, a leader in scalable talent solutions, has been selected by Arglass as their exclusive talent acquisition partner to build the team that will transform the glass container industry in the United States.

At a ceremony attended by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and a host of other leaders and dignitaries, Arglass recently broke ground on its next-generation manufacturing plant in Valdosta, Georgia – the first new glass plant in America in over a generation. With an investment of $123 million, the plant is expected to create more than 150 jobs and has been designed taking into account the best available proven technology and layout to provide for high quality, highly flexible and efficient production.

Arglass plans for the facility to be the plant of choice for the spirits and beverage industries, serving customers whose needs for flexibility, efficiency and sustainability are not being met by legacy U.S. manufacturers or foreign glass suppliers. The company chose Valdosta because of its proximity to the primary spirits producing regions in the country, improving lead times and logistics costs.

"We're honored to be partnering with Arglass for their talent acquisition needs for this exciting, industry-transforming facility," said Joe McAvoy, president, Talentric. "We look forward to employing our reach, processes and expertise to assist Arglass in building a highly-skilled, dynamic team for the plant through the outstanding career opportunities that it will provide."

The open positions range over a variety of functional areas, such as human resources, production, quality assurance, and management. For more information about these roles or to apply, candidates can contact and submit resumes to Talentric at arglass@talentric.com.



Talentric is an on-demand talent acquisition partner that works with businesses to implement customized hiring solutions. Our transparent, metrics-based service level agreements ensure that clients stay in control of the process from start of search to candidate placement. We offer a variety of services: Search Augmentation®, an hourly engagement designed to support existing hiring processes; Talent Acquisition Outsourcing Services, where we function as a client's external talent acquisition department; and traditional recruiting services, such as retained, contract and contingent searches. For more information about our firm, please visit http://www.Talentric.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

