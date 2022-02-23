TALG ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW FLAGSHIP HEADQUARTERS IN LAS VEGAS AND NEW OFFICE IN ARIZONA, ACCELERATING GROWTH AND INCREASING FOOTPRINT

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amin Law Group, Ltd., (TALG) a multi-jurisdictional law firm, which is known for business transactions and litigation, healthcare and biologics and family law announced today the opening of their new Flagship Headquarters with the purchase of a commercial property in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news includes announcement of another new office opening, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm's strategy of increasing their footprint by expanding operations in Las Vegas and opening another office in a new state, proves their continued dedication to offering clients boutique service, with a nationwide reach.

TALG combines the personal service of a high-end boutique law firm with the multidisciplinary reach of a global firm

"It's exciting to be able to expand our headquarters in the city where we founded the company over 17 years ago. We can now expand the scope of our services to more clients with the addition of new key staff here in Las Vegas," says Ismail Amin, Founder of TALG. "It gives us great joy to be able to maintain our mission of providing clients with the highest level of representation in more cities across the country with the opening of the new office in Arizona."

The Arizona office is in Scottsdale's prominent Fashion Square district, a high-end, super-regional luxury shopping and upscale dining area. Firm Partner, Matthew Vesterdahl, a multi-jurisdictional practitioner, and experienced litigator, will lead TALG's entry into the Arizona market. Matthew's practice focuses on business litigation, including matters in breach of contract, commercial disputes, shareholder and partnership disputes, developer defense litigation, real estate, and trade secret claims.

TALG's practice model combines the personal service and agility of a high-end boutique law firm with the multidisciplinary global reach of an international firm. "We're proud of our TALG colleagues across the country and our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients," says Amin, who holds a bar license in four states in the U.S, including California, Nevada, Texas, and North Carolina.

TALG was established in 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada, now celebrating seventeen years of exceptional service and representation. The firm serves Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized privately help companies, and entrepreneurs spanning such industries as technology, healthcare, hospitality, real estate and finance. In addition to its national reach, TALG represents clients across the globe.

