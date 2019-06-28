Talisker Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held June 27, 2019 (the "Meeting"). A total of 34,663,029 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 53.5% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. At the meeting, all five director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 29, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company with 99.998% voted for each of the director nominees. In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects consist of several early to advanced stage projects. The Toodoggone projects located in the prolific Golden Triangle include the past producing Baker Gold/Silver Project, the Shasta Mine and Baker mill infrastructure and equipment, the Chappelle (Baker and Multinational Mines) Property, the Mets Lease and the Bot Property. South Central B.C. projects include the Tulox Property, the WCGG Properties, and the Spences Bridge Regional Program, a 226,881 hectare land package covering 70% of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

