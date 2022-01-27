Talkiatry Funding Totals $37M as Left Lane Capital Doubles Down On Investment, Adds Key Hire From Uber

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of responsible, high-quality and accessible in-network psychiatric care today announced it has completed its $37M Series A with an additional $17 million from Left Lane Capital . This latest round of funding comes just five months after a $20 million dollar fundraise, also led by Left Lane in July 2021.

The completion of this round will support Talkiatry in responsibly scaling mental health services across the United States with national insurance contracts.

The company also appointed Samson Walla as its Vice President of Operations. Walla joins Talkiatry from Uber, where he served as Head of Mid-Atlantic Rides and focused on national cost savings initiatives, product development, and New York's complex regulatory environment. At Talkiatry, Walla will focus on expanding the current business model nationally, as well as expanding business lines.

"As Talkiatry experiences hyper growth and rapid national expansion, maintaining high quality standards is our biggest priority," says Dr. Georgia Gaveras, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "Samson's exceptional track record in a high growth and complex industry is a great complement to our team's deep healthcare experience and timed perfectly with this next phase of our evolution."

Since its launch in 2020, Talkiatry has grown its total count of providers to over 190 over 140 of which are board-certified psychiatrists. All Talkiatry providers are W-2 employees, solidifying its place as the practice of choice for the top psychiatrists in the country. In 2021, 83% of the psychiatrists in Talkiatry's pipeline actively applied to join the team, an astonishing statistic in an industry with such a tight labor market.

"Talkiatry has quietly executed on provider acquisition better than any other player in the mental health space," says Jason Fiedler, Partner at Left Lane Capital. "We're excited to proactively double down on our investment given how well Talkiatry has performed and the reputation they are building."

Talkiatry works closely with payors to provide high-quality care and outcomes to patients on an in-network basis, reducing out-of-pocket costs and barriers to receiving care.

"Talkiatry has been successful in demonstrating our value and commitment to our insurance partners who are rewarding our approach of high-quality and responsible healthcare with national insurance contracts that cover over 200 million lives," says Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-founder of Talkiatry. "Our team is focused on executing on the needs of our psychiatrists and insurance partners."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a leading mental health care company that provides high-quality psychiatric care, responsibly. It works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 70,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the country's finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com .

