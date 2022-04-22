|
22.04.2022 15:20:00
Talking about the iconic features of Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
TAIPEI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you.
- Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes
All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.
- Various storylines free to choose
Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.
- Karma system
In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.
For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.
- Game info
Name： Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
Enabled device：Android/iOS
Genre： Demon Worship Project RPG
Operate：USERJOY Technology
Develop：USERJOY Technology
Charges：Free(In-game purchases available)
Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site
Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site
https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php
Apple store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578
Googleplay
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng
https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY
https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy
https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy
※Please put on the copyright when using the images:
©2017 H/N/7dsp
Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-about-the-iconic-features-of-seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-301530746.html
SOURCE UserJoy Technology
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.