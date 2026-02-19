Talkspace Shares Surge 21% On Strong Q4 Profit And Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) shares soared 21.12 percent to $4.7599, up $0.8299 on Thursday, after the company reported sharply higher fourth-quarter net income and revenue, driven by strong growth in its payor segment.

The stock is currently trading at $4.7599, compared with a previous close of $3.9300. It opened at $4.5500 and has traded between $4.4300 and $5.1300 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 6.50 million shares, well above its average volume of 1.27 million shares.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.03 per share, up from $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 29.3 percent to $63.0 million, reflecting a 40.8 percent rise in payor revenue to $47.7 million, partially offset by a decline in consumer revenue.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $2.2200 to $5.1300.