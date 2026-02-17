mobilezone Aktie

TalkTalk and Digital Republic continue to rely on the high-performance Sunrise network and extend their MVNO contract

mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, February 17, 2026
TalkTalk and Digital Republic, mobilezone’s two MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) brands, are extending their MVNO contract with Sunrise ahead of schedule until 2029. The long-standing collaboration will therefore continue for the coming years.
mobilezone’s MVNOs have relied on the powerful Sunrise network for many years. TalkTalk has been offering its services on the Sunrise network since 2006, Digital Republic since 2020. Now, TalkTalk and Digital Republic have extended their partnership with Sunrise ahead of schedule by an additional three years until 2029.
Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors, says: “We’re pleased that we have been able to extend the contract with Sunrise at this stage. It underscores the mutual success and importance of our long-standing partnership.”
Thorsten Haeser, Chief Business Officer of Sunrise, adds: “The contract extension with TalkTalk and Digital Republic strengthens our position as Switzerland’s leading MVNO provider and enables Sunrise to operate successfully across a range of market segments.”
Customers appreciate the service from TalkTalk and Digital Republic – both brands achieved a score of 5.1 in the 2025 Comparis customer-satisfaction survey. These excellent results are due not only to the attractive offering and above average customer service, but also to the high performance Sunrise network.
About TalkTalk
About Digital Republic
Further information is available at talktalk.ch, digitalrepublic.ch, mobilezoneholding.ch and sunrise.ch.
Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals
Pascal Boll
About mobilezone
mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
