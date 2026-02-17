TalkTalk and Digital Republic continue to rely on the high-performance Sunrise network and extend their MVNO contract

TalkTalk and Digital Republic, mobilezone’s two MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) brands, are extending their MVNO contract with Sunrise ahead of schedule until 2029. The long-standing collaboration will therefore continue for the coming years.

mobilezone’s MVNOs have relied on the powerful Sunrise network for many years. TalkTalk has been offering its services on the Sunrise network since 2006, Digital Republic since 2020. Now, TalkTalk and Digital Republic have extended their partnership with Sunrise ahead of schedule by an additional three years until 2029.

Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors, says: “We’re pleased that we have been able to extend the contract with Sunrise at this stage. It underscores the mutual success and importance of our long-standing partnership.”

Thorsten Haeser, Chief Business Officer of Sunrise, adds: “The contract extension with TalkTalk and Digital Republic strengthens our position as Switzerland’s leading MVNO provider and enables Sunrise to operate successfully across a range of market segments.”

Customers appreciate the service from TalkTalk and Digital Republic – both brands achieved a score of 5.1 in the 2025 Comparis customer-satisfaction survey. These excellent results are due not only to the attractive offering and above average customer service, but also to the high performance Sunrise network.

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk, a subsidiary of mobilezone, is a leading MVNO in Switzerland offering a broad range of mobile, landline, and internet services for private customers, as well as mobile subscriptions for business customers. With a rich history dating back to 1999, TalkTalk has continuously evolved and offers the right product for every need.

About Digital Republic

Digital Republic, a subsidiary of mobilezone since 2023, offers mobile internet for everyone and everything. The innovative and flexible provider of mobile internet in Switzerland focuses on fair and transparent mobile subscriptions. The subscriptions for smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, IoT devices, as well as internet for homes and offices, can be used flexibly, managed independently online, and ordered as a SIM card or activated as an eSIM within five minutes.

Further information is available at talktalk.ch, digitalrepublic.ch, mobilezoneholding.ch and sunrise.ch.

