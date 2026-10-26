mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
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26.10.2026 10:00:04
TalkTalk and Zattoo bring mobile and TV together: launch of the new Mobile’n Stream bundles
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mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 26 October 2026
TalkTalk, a one of the mobile brands of the mobilezone Group, and the Swiss TV streaming platform Zattoo are launching a partnership: from today, 26 October 2026, and just in time for Black November, TalkTalk offers a mobile subscription with TV included, wherever you are. Three new bundles under the name TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream combine a TalkTalk mobile with a Zattoo subscription at an attractive bundle price, bookable in just a few clicks and billed on a single invoice. The new offers are part of TalkTalk’s refreshed brand identity.
Consumer behaviour in telecommunications and television is changing. Younger people in particular are watching less and less linear TV but want to enjoy their entertainment – be it social media or their favourite series – on the bus or on the couch at home, whenever they choose. At the same time, customers increasingly look for simple solutions without additional hardware, separate contracts or complex installations, and all at an attractive price.
This is exactly where the two companies come in. The new TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream bundle combines unlimited data connectivity in Switzerland with app-based TV streaming from Zattoo with over 400 channels. Streaming content can be watched on a mobile phone, tablet/laptop or smart TV – no TV box is required. Bundle prices start at just CHF 22.95, significantly lower than conventional combined offers from other providers.
“With TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream, we offer customers easy access to mobile communications and flexible TV streaming at an attractive price. In doing so, we are deliberately building on the strengths and experience of both brands,” says Davide Vanvitelli, Director TalkTalk.
Manuel Egli, Director D2C at Zattoo, adds: “At Zattoo, we are committed to making television simple, flexible, and accessible to everyone. Together with TalkTalk, we are introducing an innovative offer that brings together mobile and TV services in a way that fits naturally into customers’ everyday lives. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering even greater value to consumers across Switzerland.”
Customers can sign up for the bundle directly at TalkTalk.ch or in one of around 125 mobilezone shops. Anyone who already uses a free Zattoo account with the same email address will keep that. The newly booked subscription will be activated automatically.
Three bundles to suit every need
With the Zattoo Premium subscription, TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream S offers access to over 400 TV channels, replay TV, as well as recordings. The two more powerful bundles, M and L, come with Zattoo Ultimate and additionally offer the popular ad-skipping feature.
With prices ranging from CHF 22.95 to 44.95, all bundles offer unbeatable value for money, significantly below conventional combined offers on the market.
Compelling value for money
On the TV side, the full range of Zattoo features is available. Zattoo Premium offers over 400 TV channels, thereof 350 in HD quality (including the SRF, RTS and RSI channel families), two parallel streams, replay TV, which lets viewers watch missed programmes at a later time, as well as 1000 recordings. Zattoo Ultimate extends the offer with Full HD quality, four parallel streams, ad skipping, and 2000 recordings, making it ideal for households where several people watch TV at the same time. Watching is possible on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV, at home and on the go.
Since 2006, Zattoo has operated a platform for distributing TV content on connected devices and currently delivers the TV signal of over 400 channels via the internet, including the major Swiss channels such as SRF 1, SRF 2, SRF info, RTS 1, RTS 2, RSI La 1 and RSI La 2. TalkTalk contributes the mobile product and its over 25 years of telecommunications experience to the partnership. Together, this creates an offer that combines the strengths of both companies and delivers maximum benefits for customers.
About Zattoo
Media contact
Pascal Boll
Zattoo:
Tina Thommen
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2409856
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2409856 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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