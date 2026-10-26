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26.10.2026 10:00:04

TalkTalk and Zattoo bring mobile and TV together: launch of the new Mobile’n Stream bundles

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Product Launch
TalkTalk and Zattoo bring mobile and TV together: launch of the new Mobile’n Stream bundles

26.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 26 October 2026

TalkTalk, a one of the mobile brands of the mobilezone Group, and the Swiss TV streaming platform Zattoo are launching a partnership: from today, 26 October 2026, and just in time for Black November, TalkTalk offers a mobile subscription with TV included, wherever you are. Three new bundles under the name TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream combine a TalkTalk mobile with a Zattoo subscription at an attractive bundle price, bookable in just a few clicks and billed on a single invoice. The new offers are part of TalkTalk’s refreshed brand identity.

Consumer behaviour in telecommunications and television is changing. Younger people in particular are watching less and less linear TV but want to enjoy their entertainment – be it social media or their favourite series – on the bus or on the couch at home, whenever they choose. At the same time, customers increasingly look for simple solutions without additional hardware, separate contracts or complex installations, and all at an attractive price.

This is exactly where the two companies come in. The new TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream bundle combines unlimited data connectivity in Switzerland with app-based TV streaming from Zattoo with over 400 channels. Streaming content can be watched on a mobile phone, tablet/laptop or smart TV – no TV box is required. Bundle prices start at just CHF 22.95, significantly lower than conventional combined offers from other providers.

“With TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream, we offer customers easy access to mobile communications and flexible TV streaming at an attractive price. In doing so, we are deliberately building on the strengths and experience of both brands,” says Davide Vanvitelli, Director TalkTalk.

Manuel Egli, Director D2C at Zattoo, adds: “At Zattoo, we are committed to making television simple, flexible, and accessible to everyone. Together with TalkTalk, we are introducing an innovative offer that brings together mobile and TV services in a way that fits naturally into customers’ everyday lives. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering even greater value to consumers across Switzerland.”

Customers can sign up for the bundle directly at TalkTalk.ch or in one of around 125 mobilezone shops. Anyone who already uses a free Zattoo account with the same email address will keep that. The newly booked subscription will be activated automatically.

Three bundles to suit every need
The three bundles offer a tiered range of services depending on customer needs. All bundles include unlimited usage (messaging, calls and data) in Switzerland, as well as tiered roaming and international calling allowances abroad.

With the Zattoo Premium subscription, TalkTalk Mobile’n Stream S offers access to over 400 TV channels, replay TV, as well as recordings. The two more powerful bundles, M and L, come with Zattoo Ultimate and additionally offer the popular ad-skipping feature.

With prices ranging from CHF 22.95 to 44.95, all bundles offer unbeatable value for money, significantly below conventional combined offers on the market.
 

Bundle

Mobile (TalkTalk)

TV (Zattoo)

Total price per month

TalkTalk

Mobile’n Stream S

Unlimited in Switzerland

Zattoo Premium

CHF 22.95

TalkTalk

Mobile’n Stream M

Unlimited in Switzerland

Data Roaming 20GB

 

Zattoo Ultimate

CHF 29.95

TalkTalk

Mobile’n Stream L

Unlimited in Switzerland

Unlimited Data Roaming

Unlimited international calls

Zattoo Ultimate

CHF 44.95

Compelling value for money
The key advantages lie in simplicity – services that can be activated digitally straight away, without a TV box – and in the overall price: anyone who books mobile and TV streaming as a bundle pays less than when purchasing the two services separately. On top of that comes the convenience of having just one contract and one invoice. TalkTalk thus remains true to its approach of offering attractive products with consistently great value for money.

On the TV side, the full range of Zattoo features is available. Zattoo Premium offers over 400 TV channels, thereof 350 in HD quality (including the SRF, RTS and RSI channel families), two parallel streams, replay TV, which lets viewers watch missed programmes at a later time, as well as 1000 recordings. Zattoo Ultimate extends the offer with Full HD quality, four parallel streams, ad skipping, and 2000 recordings, making it ideal for households where several people watch TV at the same time. Watching is possible on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV, at home and on the go.

Since 2006, Zattoo has operated a platform for distributing TV content on connected devices and currently delivers the TV signal of over 400 channels via the internet, including the major Swiss channels such as SRF 1, SRF 2, SRF info, RTS 1, RTS 2, RSI La 1 and RSI La 2. TalkTalk contributes the mobile product and its over 25 years of telecommunications experience to the partnership. Together, this creates an offer that combines the strengths of both companies and delivers maximum benefits for customers.

 


About TalkTalk
Founded in 1999 and a member of the mobilezone Group since 2013, TalkTalk is a leading provider of mobile, internet, and TV services in Switzerland. The company is committed to delivering outstanding value through high-quality telecommunications solutions, competitive pricing, and a seamless customer experience. TalkTalk serves its customers through its digital platform at TalkTalk.ch, approximately 125 mobilezone retail locations nationwide, and dedicated telephone support, ensuring consistent accessibility and service across all channels.

About Zattoo
Zattoo (www.zattoo.com) is one of Europe’s leading TV streaming providers, reaching millions of monthly users across the continent. Founded in 2005, the company employs more than 220 people and is headquartered in Zurich, with an additional office in Berlin. In Switzerland, Germany and Austria, Zattoo offers all major TV channels in HD and Full HD quality, alongside a wide range of video-on-demand content. The service is available on virtually all connected devices, including smart TVs, PCs and laptops, streaming players, smartphones and tablets. Since 2012, Zattoo has also provided its technology platform to media companies and network operators worldwide through its TV-as-a-Service offering. In addition, the company delivers CTV advertising sales and AdTech solutions for advertisers and partners in the streaming ecosystem. Swiss media group TX Group, a digital hub and network of media brands and platforms, has been a shareholder in Zattoo since 2008 and has held a majority stake of more than 50 percent since 2019. Since 2021, Zattoo has been contributing to climate protection efforts and has been certified by ClimatePartner.
 

Media contact


TalkTalk:

Pascal Boll
Director MVNO & Investor Relations
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Zattoo: 

Tina Thommen 
Communications Manager DACH
press@zattoo.com
 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2409856

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409856  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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