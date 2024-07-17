|
17.07.2024 12:15:00
Tallinn and Helsinki Ports receive EU funding worth 15,4 million euros
The TWIN-PORT VI project has received a funding decision from the EU. The four-year project is a continuation of the long-term cooperation between ports of Tallinn and Helsinki, aiming to reduce transport system emissions and to improve conditions for passenger and freight transport operations.
AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) focuses on environmental impacts in the project and plans to build on-shore power systems in Muuga Harbour so that ro-ro and container vessels can use electricity from the shore power grid. The Port of Helsinki aims to develop the Vuosaari Harbour. The total cost of the project covering two harbours is 30.8 million euros, half of which is financed by the European Union. Budget of Tallinna Sadam for the entire project is 20.3 million euros, and about 10.5 million euros is estimated by Helsinki Port. If the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam approves the investment, planning and execution of the works will begin as soon as possible.
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
Additional information:
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee
