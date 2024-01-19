|
19.01.2024 14:20:09
Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology
Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed today the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology against the interim decision of the Harju County Court of 09/06/2023, which dismissed the claim brought by Tallinn University of Technology against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed. Company’s earlier announcement regarding this claim is available here.
The claimant had joined the claims from various persons from 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 743,854.70 plus interests. Tallinna Vesi did not admit this claim and disputed it in full from the start, by affirming that the company has always acted legitimately and applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force.
The judgement of the Tallinn Circuit Court has not entered into force and the claimant has 30 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The company does not consider the ongoing proceedings of action to have any significant impact on the company’s financial results.
Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 626 2271
taavi.groon@tvesi.ee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tallinna Vesi ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tallinna Vesi ASShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tallinna Vesi ASShs
|10,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.