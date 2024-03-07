07.03.2024 08:47:21

Tallinn City Government approved the detailed plan for the next stage of Kodulahe

The Tallinn City Government approved the detailed planning for the next stage of Arco Vara Kodulahe development. At the address Soodi 6, three different types of apartment buildings are being built, with a total of only 62 apartments and four commercial spaces.

Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "Until the approval of the detailed plan, the design deadlines are in a gray area - no one knows exactly if or when the construction process will be reached. After establishing the detailed plan, we can start talking about dates and deadlines."

The start of construction and sale of apartments in Soodi 6 is planned for the first half of 2024, and the completion of the construction in 2025. The developer has planned an investment of 14 million euros. The main contractor of the object is Arco Tarc, a subsidiary of Arco Vara.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arco Vara ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Arco Vara ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arco Vara ASShs 1,53 0,00% Arco Vara ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX stabil -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während sich der deutsche Leitindex steigt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen