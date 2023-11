Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2024

In 2024, AS Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and hold annual general meeting according to the following schedule:

Week 2 2023 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes 28.02.2024 2023 12-months unaudited interim report 04.04.2024 Audited annual report of 2023 and dividend proposal Week 15 2024 Q1 operating volumes 25.04.2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 10.05.2024 2024 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 28 2024 Q2 operating volumes 12.08.2024 2024 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 41 2024 Q3 operating volumes 11.11.2024 2024 unaudited 9-months interim report

The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET).

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

