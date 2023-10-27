Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue in the third quarter increased to €15.61 million

The sales revenue of AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales grew to €15.61 million in the third quarter, induced by the new prices for water services that were introduced in October last year due to higher production costs. Between July and September this year, the Company generated a net profit of €4.05 million, which is €1.84 million more than in the same period last year.

Sales from water service sold to commercial customers in the third quarter of this year in the main service area of Tallinna Vesi was €4.27 million, which is 1.6% less than last year. Sales from water services provided to private customers in the third quarter increased by 23.6% compared to the same period last year and totalled €5.98 million. The increase in sales in private segments is due to the adjustment of price for water services in the last quarter of the previous year.

During the nine months of 2023, the Group’s total sales were €45.62 million, showing an increase of 18.4% or €7.08 million year-on-year. Revenues from the sale of water services, both inside and outside the main service area, accounted for 91.2% of total revenues, construction services for 7.6% and other services for 1.1%.

The Company’s operating profit in the third quarter was €5.10 million. Operating profit grew by €2.66 million or 109.2% compared to the third quarter of last year. The operating profit for the nine months of 2023 was €13.30 million, showing an increase of €4.77 million compared to the previous year. According to Aleksandr Timofejev, the Chief Executive Officer of Tallinna Vesi, this is due to the adjustment of prices for water services and the stabilization of energy prices.

The recovery in operating profit was driven by sales, which reflected the increase in direct production costs. The Company’s net profit was €4.05 million in the third quarter of 2023, which is €1.84 million more than in the same period last year. The increase in net profit was impacted by changes in operating profit and net financial expenses described above, and the income tax on dividends in the amount of €1.09 million.

The Group’s profit before taxes for the nine months of 2023 was €11.13 million, being 35.7% or €2.93 million higher than for the same period in 2022. Net profit for the nine months was €9.87 million, being 63.1% or €3.82 million higher than for the equivalent period in 2022.

The Group’s net financial income and expenses have resulted in a net expense of €0.89 million, compared to €0.78 million lower expense in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The increase in financial costs was caused by higher interest costs of loans linked to Euribor.

On September 21, AS Tallinna Vesi submitted an application to the Competition Authority to change the prices for water services. The application concerns the price for water services in the main service area in Tallinn and Saue, the service area in Maardu and for other water companies. Depending on the proceedings of the Competition Authority, the new prices will take effect no earlier than from the next year. The need for the tariff application is driven by justified costs and investments to ensure continuity of vital services, to reduce the environmental impact caused by water consumption, and to safeguard the environment.

"We continue to provide reliable water and wastewater services, as demonstrated by the steadily high level of quality indicators. During the nine months of this year, the quality of tap water was excellent, meeting 99.92% of all quality requirements,” Timofejev said. In the third quarter of this year, the Company pumped nearly 6.2 million m3 of clean water into the water network and treated nearly 12.7 million m3 of wastewater.

Also, the effluent treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare has met all the requirements throughout the year. Pollutant parameters that are significantly lower than the limits required by law is the proof of the excellent level of treated effluent. In the nine months of this year, we have taken 541 tons of debris, 182 ton of grit, 1 383 tons of nitrogen and 187 tons of phosphorus out of the wastewater.

Starting from this year, Timofejev said, water pipes are also being maintained using the ice pigging technique. In nine months more than 150 km of water mains have been washed, 106 km of which have been cleaned with ice. In addition, water quality is supported by the investments in water pumping stations made in recent years, enabling additional chlorination in various parts of the city.

The level of water loss in the water network has remained low in the third quarter of the year, at 9.98%. This is significantly better than in the same period last year (13.47%).

By the end of the third quarter, the Company had installed smart meters for 27% of its customers. The Company aims to replace water meters for all customers in its service area with smart meters by the end of 2026 at the latest.

Major projects for 2023 include the reconstruction of digesters and construction of a combined heat and power plant at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the reconstruction of filters and clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant and the reconstruction of existing water and wastewater pipelines and the construction of new pipelines.

By the end of September this year, the Company had reconstructed more than 23 kilometres of networks. The major reconstruction works this year have been carried out on Jõe and Pronksi Street, Vana-Kalamaja Street, Rahvakooli Road, E. Vilde and Akadeemia Road, Pärna, Reinvaldi and Kuhlbarsi Street.

In the third quarter, work started on the reconstruction of the supply pipeline for the Lasnamäe booster pumping station at the intersection of Punane and Smuuli Streets. The reconstruction of wastewater pipeline in Mustamäe district using no-dig method has started off successfully with more than half of the works already being completed. Work continued on investment projects at our treatment plants, such as completing the work on the renovation of the high-speed filters and starting the renovation of clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant.

In the first 9 months of 2023 the Group invested into fixed assets €22.84 million. Total non-current assets amounted to €247.45 million.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,900 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the Company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the Company's shares are free floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million



except key ratios



Quarter 3 Variance 2023/2022



9 months Variance 2023/ 2022



2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Sales 15.61 13.48 13.61 15.8% 45.62 38.53 38.36 18.4% Gross profit 6.64 3.58 5.36 85.7% 18.16 12.38 15.78 46.7% Gross profit margin % 42.54 26.53 39.40 60.3% 39.80 32.12 41.12 23.9% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.12 4.15 7.17 71.4% 19.23 13.49 20.20 42.6% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 45.57 30.80 52.67 48.0% 42.16 35.00 52.64 20.4% Operating profit 5.10 2.44 5.50 109.2% 13.30 8.52 15.36 56.0% Operating profit - main business 4.72 2.06 5.15 128.5% 12.44 7.81 14.61 59.3% Operating profit margin % 32.64 18.07 40.42 80.6% 29.15 22.12 40.04 31.8% Profit before taxes 4.20 2.32 5.41 80.7% 11.13 8.21 15.09 35.7% Profit before taxes margin % 26.90 17.24 39.72 56.0% 24.41 21.30 39.32 14.6% Net profit 4.05 2.22 5.34 82.9% 9.87 6.05 12.96 63.1% Net profit margin % 25.96 16.44 39.21 57.9% 21.63 15.70 33.78 37.7% ROA % 1.54 0.89 2.13 72.0% 3.78 2.40 2.13 57.9% Debt to total capital employed % 57.43 56.37 55.54 1.9% 57.43 56.37 55.54 1.9% ROE % 3.62 2.06 4.87 75.3% 8.77 5.41 55.54 62.3% Current ratio 1.09 1.59 3.07 -31.4% 1.09 1.59 3.07 -31.4% Quick ratio 1.03 1.52 3.01 -32.2% 1.03 1.52 3.01 -32.2% Investments into fixed assets 12.40 2.22 8.14 457.9% 22.84 9.95 13.77 129.5% Payout ratio % - 78.52 80.42 - 78.52 80.42

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio – Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand as of 30 September as of 31 December ASSETS Note 2023 2022 2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 10,437 16,656 12,650 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 8,897 7,840 8,989 Inventories 1,176 1,153 1,197 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 20,510 25,649 22,836 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 246,589 222,332 229,869 Intangible assets 5 856 632 688 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 247,446 222,964 230,557 TOTAL ASSETS 267,956 248,613 253,393 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 826 675 883 Current portion of long-term loans 3,621 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 11,611 7,958 10,225 Prepayments 2,740 3,862 3,749 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 18,798 16,125 18,487 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 43,817 37,996 39,150 Leases 1,978 952 1,607 Loans 82,737 78,550 76,708 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 409 411 496 Other payables 104 90 101 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 135,063 124,017 124,080 TOTAL LIABILITIES 153,861 140,142 142,567 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 76,082 70,459 72,814 TOTAL EQUITY 114,095 108,471 110,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 267,956 248,613 253,393

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 3 9 months for the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Revenue 7 15,614 13,479 45,619 38,534 54,558 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -8,972 -9,903 -27,462 -26,157 -37,660 GROSS PROFIT 6,642 3,576 18,157 12,377 16,898 Marketing expenses 9 -182 -147 -603 -535 -703 General administration expenses 9 -1,267 -966 -3,887 -3,192 -4,399 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10 -96 -27 -371 -129 -476 OPERATING PROFIT 5,096 2,436 13,296 8,521 11,320 Financial income 11 36 1 72 4 8 Financial expenses 11 -933 -113 -2,235 -319 -682 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,199 2,324 11,133 8,206 10,646 Income tax 12 -146 -108 -1,267 -2,155 -2,240 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 4,053 2,216 9,866 6,051 8,406 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 4,053 2,216 9,866 6,051 8,406 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 4,053 2,216 9,866 6,051 8,406 Earnings per A share (in euros) 13 0,20 0,11 0,49 0,30 0,42

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand 9 months for the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 13,296 8,521 11,320 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,5,9,10 5,935 4,965 6,817 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 10 -445 -406 -544 Other non-cash adjustments 6 -131 0 0 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -22 -15 -32 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 143 -1,619 -2,841 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 323 -296 309 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 19,099 11,150 15,029 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and

intangible assets -20,414 -14,968 -20,701 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 2,966 1,451 1,593 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 24 17 53 Interest received 73 3 9 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -17,351 -13,497 -19,046 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -1,289 -271 -616 Lease payments -902 -351 -524 Received loans 45,500 0 0 Repayment of loans -39,318 -1,818 -3,636 Dividends paid 12 -6,515 -12,835 -12,835 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 12 -165 -165 -165 Income tax paid on dividends 12 -1,272 -2,116 -2,116 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -3,961 -17,556 -19,892 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -2,213 -19,903 -23,909 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 12,650 36,559 36,559 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 10,437 16,656 12,650

