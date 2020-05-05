Talon Air Renews ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage III Safety Ratings

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive on-site audit, Talon Air has renewed two of the private aviation industry's leading third-party safety ratings: ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage III. The audits were conducted before the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

According to Talon CEO James Chitty, "I am proud of our team for successfully passing these intensive audits," adding, "safety has always been Talon's number one priority. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well being of our clients and team members."

ARGUS and IS-BAO are recognized throughout the industry and by regulators as key measures of an operator's dedication to safety and industry best practices, often exceeding regulations. Auditors reviewed all aspects of Talon's operation, including flight operations, maintenance, dispatch, charter and safety.

In addition to the ARGUS and IS-BAO status, Talon is also a Wyvern Wingman operator. Less than one percent of all charter companies worldwide have achieved the top ratings in all three independent audit programs.

About Talon Air

Talon Air, LLC is one of the world's leading full-service private aviation companies specializing in private jet charters, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance. Talon Air manages and operates a diverse fleet of 40 aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier and Hawker products such as the Gulfstream G550, Challenger 604 and 300, Hawker 4000 and 900XP. Talon Air has extensive worldwide operating experience, with aircraft and all other services available on-demand 24/7. Further information is available at www.TalonAirJets.com

