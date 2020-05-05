++ Nur noch 8 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
05.05.2020 14:39:00

Talon Air Renews ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage III Safety Ratings

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive on-site audit, Talon Air has renewed two of the private aviation industry's leading third-party safety ratings: ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage III. The audits were conducted before the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

According to Talon CEO James Chitty, "I am proud of our team for successfully passing these intensive audits," adding, "safety has always been Talon's number one priority. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well being of our clients and team members."

ARGUS and IS-BAO are recognized throughout the industry and by regulators as key measures of an operator's dedication to safety and industry best practices, often exceeding regulations.  Auditors reviewed all aspects of Talon's operation, including flight operations, maintenance, dispatch, charter and safety.

In addition to the ARGUS and IS-BAO status, Talon is also a Wyvern Wingman operator. Less than one percent of all charter companies worldwide have achieved the top ratings in all three independent audit programs. 

About Talon Air

Talon Air, LLC is one of the world's leading full-service private aviation companies specializing in private jet charters, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance. Talon Air manages and operates a diverse fleet of 40 aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier and Hawker products such as the Gulfstream G550, Challenger 604 and 300, Hawker 4000 and 900XP. Talon Air has extensive worldwide operating experience, with aircraft and all other services available on-demand 24/7. Further information is available at www.TalonAirJets.com 

Contact:  Meagan Lovetro-Goldin
631-753-8881 x 2248
239250@email4pr.com          

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talon-air-renews-argus-platinum-and-is-bao-stage-iii-safety-ratings-301052726.html

SOURCE Talon Air Jets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursrutsch: ATX sehr fest -- DAX im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schließt freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland bessert sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder etwas. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB