Talon Cyber Security Named "Most Innovative Startup" at RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest 2022

Expert Judges Select Talon Cyber Security for Creating the First Enterprise Browser to Modernize Security and Improve the User Experience for Hybrid Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that Talon Cyber Security has won the annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest. Named the "Most Innovative Startup," Talon was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for creating a secure enterprise browser, which empowers organizations to simplify their security programs while providing a secure and improved hybrid work experience.

In its 17th year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest is the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Since its inception, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest's top 10 finalists have collectively been part of over 73 acquisitions and raised over $11.46 billion in investments. Several winners have also become publicly traded companies. Previous winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, SECURITI.ai, and most recently Apiiro.

"It's a dream come true to be crowned the Most Innovative Startup. This is a testament to our strong technology, vision and the importance of the widespread problem we have our sights set on solving," said Ofer Ben-Noon, Co-Founder and CEO, Talon Cyber Security. "We understand that the road ahead will be challenging, but this honor validates that we have the team and ability to truly transform security programs for the future of work."

"The cybersecurity industry faces new threats and challenges every day, which is why we're committed to encouraging and rewarding innovation in our industry through the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "All of the companies that participated in this year's competition underscore this year's theme with their transformational solutions. In particular, Talon demonstrated a unique approach that addresses a big challenge that businesses face today, and we look forward to celebrating the impact they continue to make in the industry and beyond."

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, taking place online and in-person at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from June 6 – 9, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE RSA Conference