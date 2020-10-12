Talon Esports raises $2M seed round to accelerate growth in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports and lifestyle brand Talon Esports has completed its seed funding round. Hana Digital Transformation Fund lead the investment round with other participants including Widus Strategic Investments, New Wave Esports Corporation, Sprout Investments, Gavekal Family, EMC Capital, Animoca Brands, Sean Hung, Felix LaHaye (United Esports) along with various family offices and individuals. With the USD $2.0MN seed funding Talon will seek to expand into new countries, titles and further develop its lifestyle value offering.

"Since being founded in 2017 we have seen Talon grow from competing in local competitions to making it onto biggest stage of esports: the League of Legends World Championship. We can't afford to slow down and with the seed funding we will look to enter new markets and explore lifestyle and fashion opportunities and build a brand that pushes the boundaries of performance and imagination," said Sean Zhang CEO and Co-Founder of Talon Esports.

"We are very excited to embark on this journey with Talon. The team's strong focus on growth, combined with the rising demand and interest for e-sports in Asia, will make Talon one of the major leaders. We look forward to supporting Talon by bringing our e-sports knowledge from Korea as well," notes Hana Ventures' Director and Head of Global Investment Henry Choi. Hana Ventures is the investment arm of Hana Financial Group, one of the largest financial groups in Korea.

"Talon's cross border aspirations in Asia mirror our own goals of breaking down borders and cross-pollinating innovation across markets. We look forward to working closely with Talon's experienced management team by not only investing, but also providing strategic value to help foster Talon's ambition of becoming the number one esports franchise in Asia," said Jason Park, Partner and Head of Principal Investments at Widus Partners. Widus Strategic Investments is a subsidiary of Widus Holdings and an affiliate of Widus Partners Limited.

"Upon meeting with Sean and Jarrold, and having them meticulously explain their vision for Talon, it was an obvious choice for United Esports to invest in Talon, providing great synergies to both of our teams, and expending our mutual reach globally," noted United Esport's CEO Felix LaHaye. United Esports is a leading North American esports media organization.

Established in 2017, Talon Esports is an esports organization founded by Sean Zhang and Jarrold Tham and headquartered in Hong Kong. The organization has teams competing League of Legends, Arena of Valor, Overwatch, Rainbow 6, Clash Royale, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. Talon Esports won the Pacific Championship Series Spring Split 2020 and represented the PCS at Worlds 2020 in Shanghai as PSG Talon with a partnership with footballing giants Paris Saint Germain penned prior to the Summer Split. Operating out of Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand with creative studios in each location, they are one of the fastest growing teams in Asia Pacific with millions of fans globally. Visit https://www.talon.gg/ or contact info@talonesports.com for business opportunities.

