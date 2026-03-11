Talon Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A0MWX0 / ISIN: VGG866591024
|
11.03.2026 16:08:13
Talon Metals surges on new Minnesota drill results
Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) said new drilling at the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota supports the potential expansion of the property’s Vault zone system. The stock jumped to its highest level in more than 14 years.Hole 25TK0563C cut 15.23 meters grading 7.82% nickel, 7.7% copper, 0.06% cobalt, 8.77 grams palladium and platinum per tonne and 3.09 grams gold starting at about 774 metres downhole, Talon said Wednesday in a statement. The hole was drilled in the Vault zone, 16 metres southwest of discovery hole 25TK0563, which cut almost 35 meters of massive nickel mineralization last year.“In our view, the new assay results further confirm the consistency and continuity of mineralization at the Vault zone,” TD Cowen mining analyst Craig Hutchison said Wednesday in a note to clients.The drill results come as Talon prepares to release a feasibility study for Tamarack expected late in this year’s first half. An environmental assessment worksheet is also expected by June 30.Talon was awarded $20.6 million in 2023 from the US government for more exploration at Tamarack, one of the most significant nickel projects in the country. Its nickel unit in North Dakota was also given $114.8 million for the construction of a processing plant for metal mined at Tamarack. The project is located about 210 km north of Minneapolis.Talon shares rose 3.6% to C$9.12 Wednesday morning in Toronto, their highest level since August 2011. That boosted the company’s market value to about C$1.4 billion ($1 billion).Talon holds a 51% stake in Tamarack with a right to earn-in to 60%, while Rio Tinto (ASX, LSE, NYSE: RIO) owns the remainder.Step-out resultsOther results released Wednesday include step-out hole 25TK0563D, which was drilled 10 meters to the east of hole 25TK0563 and cut 3 metres of massive sulphides and mixed massive sulphides starting at 759 metres depth. Assay results are pending.Hole 25TK0569, in the Stringer zone, cut about 19 metres of mixed massive sulphides starting at about 641 metres depth. This hole is a 17-metre step-out from hole 25TK0565, which previously intercepted 19 meters grading 2.38% nickel, 4.72% copper, 0.03% cobalt, 3.80 grams platinum and palladium and 2.32 grams gold starting at 670 metres downhole.“These step-out results are exactly the kind of confirmation we look for after a discovery – continuity, repeatability, and clear next targets,” Talon CEO Darby Stacey said in the statement. “With multiple rigs actively drilling, we’re focused on expanding and delineating the Vault zone as efficiently as possible.”Exploration crews are advancing step-out drilling guided by borehole electromagnetic data to expand the Vault zone mineralization laterally and at depth, Talon said. As mineralization remains open in all directions, Talon is planning additional geological drill holes to test for further extensions of the system.“Given the Vault zone’s high grades and demonstrated continuity, we expect ongoing drilling to continue unlocking exploration potential and remain an important catalyst for Talon,” Hutchison said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Talon Metals Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Talon Metals Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Talon Metals Corp
|0,66
|3,13%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpft sich in die Gewinnzone zurück. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zum Wochenende die Bären.