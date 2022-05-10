Talon.One and Segment strengthen partnership with new integration features

BERLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon.One, the leading promotion and loyalty automation solution, has expanded its collaboration with Segment with a major integration update. This aims to meet increasing demand for SaaS solutions that integrate seamlessly and allow businesses to adapt their tech stacks quickly and easily. Businesses can now use Talon.One and Segment to solve specific pain points with a simpler end-user experience.

Brands can build smart audiences using any custom Segment event to deliver personalized promotions for individual customer profiles without leaving the Segment UI.

This represents an exciting step for brands already using either platform to drive operations online — and sees Segment and Talon.One solidifying their core shared principle of customer-centered customizability.

"We've designed Talon.One with an API-first mindset, to work seamlessly as part of any stack. We see the evolution of our partner product integrations as the logical next step," said Christoph Gerber, CEO of Talon.One.

"Talon.One is built to allow marketers to create flexible reward and incentive campaigns without requiring developers or coding. Now marketing teams can use creative loyalty or promotion ideas effortlessly from within their existing Segment instance — with just a few clicks."

Talon.One leads the promotion automation market with its fully headless Promotion Engine. Used by global enterprise brands — such as Mercedes Benz, Eddie Bauer, and Ticketmaster — Talon.One enables businesses to build smarter promotions campaigns at scale; driving sales, loyalty, brand awareness and building better customer relationships with omnichannel rewards and incentives.

Segment's Customer Data Platform provides a powerful, centralized control hub for cross-stack data. It's being used by all sorts of enterprises to control the flow of essential business and customer information, and build better, more valuable insights.

"Brands need software that's purpose-built for customizability on every level. With the new Talon.One destination, our clients can now access the full functionality of both Segment and Talon.One's Promotion Engine, without any extra development input whatsoever," said Timothy Koeth, Technology Partner Manager at Twilio Segment.

"We were impressed to see how quickly the Talon.One team built this integration on the Segment platform using our new Developer Center and we're excited to see what our mutual customers build."

