Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.08.2023 12:58:00

Talos Energy President and CEO to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on August 21, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Talos Energy)

The fireside will be hosted by Jeff Robertson, Managing Director of Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

  • Talos's Upstream E&P opportunity set in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico.
  • Talos's risk-adjusted capital allocation approach to building a sustainable offshore E&P business.
  • Talos's position in the U.S. Gulf Coast carbon capture and sequestration landscape.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hNNd-GflQHWNjni29mMwpg.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends present in many offshore basins worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

TALOS ENERGY INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

investor@talosenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-president-and-ceo-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-on-august-21-2023-301905015.html

SOURCE Talos Energy

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Talos Energy Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Talos Energy Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Talos Energy Inc Registered Shs 15,41 -0,23% Talos Energy Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX stärker -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street ist ein freundlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen