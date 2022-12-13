Talroo Marks 2022 as a Year of Innovation and Recognition with Four New Product Features and Five Awards

Talroo continues to set the standard for HR technology innovation and is recognized for its excellence as a Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Award winner; The National Association for Business Resources' 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; TALiNT Partners' 2022 Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; Austin Business Journal's Fast 50; and The Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category.



AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the tightest hiring markets in history that was punctuated by many challenges between job candidates and employers, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers accelerated its innovation to reduce its partners' pain points. And Talroo 's outstanding ability to place employers in front of the right candidates at the right time didn't go unnoticed.

The leading data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform took home several awards, including:

"This year the HR and recruiting industry experienced unprecedented challenges and we fulfilled our mission to provide our partners with the very best recruitment marketing solutions," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Companies nationwide leveraged our technology to recruit and hire their essential workforces and we look forward to expanding our offerings in 2023, enabling us to serve even more customers."

The innovation at the forefront of Talroo's success was fueled by four new product features, including:

Talroo Interview-Driven Job Ad Optimizer: Enhances job ads automatically, surfacing features like bonuses, healthcare, and flexibility in Talroo-powered job search results. Additionally, companies already using conversational AI platforms to help screen and schedule interviews at time of application benefit from updated calls to action. This reduces cost per applicant and increases hiring conversion.





Smart Job Titles: Allows employers within the Talroo ecosystem to differentiate their jobs beyond typical, uninspired titles. Provides employers with enhanced and varied verbiage - with no effort – to present ads that stand out from the competition. Candidates are able, at a glance, to determine if a job is right for them. Smart Job Titles that are generated from Talroo's Machine Learning engine, which interprets signals received from billions of searches across thousands of sources, candidates are presented with roles that they might never see otherwise.





Spanish Language Translation Feature: Translation is offered for all jobs on Talroo's proprietary job board site Jobs2Careers.com, enabling companies to reach more diverse candidates and easily build a Spanish speaking talent pipeline.





Publisher Optimization Platform: The new feature empowers community news sites, career sites, blogs, and job sites with the ability to integrate machine learning driven job search services within site experiences, articles, content, job listings and job alerts. This creates engaging experiences that build audience loyalty, moving beyond a simple job search to help online destinations build their own audience of job seekers.

About Talroo

Talroo is an essential worker talent platform connecting companies with job seekers. Through proprietary matching technology, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

