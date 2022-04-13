Talview Announces ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security Certification

Talview reaffirms its commitment to data security and protection for candidates and test-takers with the highest international standard

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talview , the global talent measurement leader for hiring and proctoring solutions, today announced they have successfully obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, issued by DAS Certification. This demonstrates the sophistication and effectiveness of Talview's information security systems and marks another milestone in the company's dedication to data protection and CIA triad security model of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization and global network of national standards bodies. ISO/IEC 27001 ensures organizations of all sizes and types comply with best practices for establishing, maintaining, and certifying ISMS. An ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified ISMS enables organizations to manage the security of sensitive assets such as financial information, intellectual property, and personally identifiable information.

"Talview has been able to gain the trust of its customers, from global enterprises to educational institutions, to securely provide recruitment and proctoring services," said Sanjoe Tom Jose , CEO at Talview. "To further strengthen these strong relationships, we worked with top security vendors to prioritize customer, candidate, and test-taker data protection. This was a team effort reflecting our culture of strong collaboration and commitment to excellence."

Talview manages sensitive candidate and test-taker data, so their systems have always been designed to the highest level of international standards and internal compliance. Another representation of this was the company's SOC 2 recertification in December, 2021. Talview is also GDPR, PDPA, CCPA, AICPA, COPPA, and EEOC compliant and leverages an external third-party vendor to carry out vulnerability and penetration testing of its application, network, and infrastructure. This assessment is carried out every six months, ensuring that they securely handle and store data related to recruitment and certification processes.

"We will always be ahead of the curve when investing in data privacy to implement and maintain the safeguarding and protection of personal information from data loss, misuse, and unauthorized access," added Sanjoe Tom Jose.

As the global talent measurement leader for hiring and proctoring, Talview is also committed to enabling customers to configure their software to fit compliance needs. They recently released robust audit logging functionality – allowing organizations to create logs, edit, read, and delete events for select data fields – and a configurable consent to record feature, that allows organizations to obtain consent for various use cases in compliance with varying state, federal, or international regulations.

Learn more at the Talview Trust Center for the company's security, compliance, and privacy policies and updates.

About Talview

Talview offers an award-winning Measurement Platform that orchestrates hiring and proctoring workflows: screening, interviews, assessments, exams, and credentials. Organizations seeking more efficient, effective, and intelligent decisions throughout the talent lifecycle can access a single, AI-powered platform for intelligent insights. A 360-degree view of talent potential enables quick, confident, and bias-free decisions, providing an equal opportunity for all.

