Tame your wild LLM with TypeChat

Large language model-based AI systems are here to stay. While they’re unlikely to be the foundation of world-changing artificial general intelligence, they look set to become an important part of the modern software development toolkit. That’s because large language models (LLMs) not only can help us code, but can be used in our code, giving us capabilities that require too much processing power using older techniques.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel