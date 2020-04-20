|
20.04.2020 23:21:00
Tampa General Hospital shares the story behind the photo that captivated the world
TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Click the link below to view the story produced by Tampa General Hospital about two of our CRNA's, Ben & Mindy, a married couple serving on the front lines of COVID-19.
https://vimeo.com/409814224
or downloadable at:
https://tampageneralhospital.sharefile.com/d-sb17c763d3834176b
Tampa General Hospital is proud of all the clinical and non-clinical teams working hard to serve our patients during this global pandemic. We hope this inspiring story provides some hope and healing and further underscores we are all in this together!
Tampa General Hospital is a 1,007 bed academic medical center in Tampa, Florida.
