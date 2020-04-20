20.04.2020 23:21:00

Tampa General Hospital shares the story behind the photo that captivated the world

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Click the link below to view the story produced by Tampa General Hospital about two of our CRNA's, Ben & Mindy, a married couple serving on the front lines of COVID-19.

Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock, both certified nurse anesthetists with Tampa General Hospital, take a moment to embrace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit: Nicole Hubbard, CRNA

https://vimeo.com/409814224

or downloadable at:
https://tampageneralhospital.sharefile.com/d-sb17c763d3834176b

Tampa General Hospital is proud of all the clinical and non-clinical teams working hard to serve our patients during this global pandemic. We hope this inspiring story provides some hope and healing and further underscores we are all in this together!

Tampa General Hospital is a 1,007 bed academic medical center in Tampa, Florida.

Contact: Ellen Fiss, Tampa General Hospital, (813) 924-2634, efiss@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-shares-the-story-behind-the-photo-that-captivated-the-world-301043848.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

