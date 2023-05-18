Tampa General Hospital Teams Up with Navina to Bring Its Transformative AI to Primary Care Physicians

Navina's AI platform helps health systems transform patient care and value-based outcomes.

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform that transforms large amounts of patient data into actionable primary care, and Tampa General Hospital (TGH), a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center and one of the largest hospitals in the United States, have announced a new partnership to bring Navina's AI to the health system's primary care clinicians.

Navina's AI takes large amounts of patient data, including information from labs, consult notes, imaging and more to help create a concise picture of a patient's health status that is instantly understandable and actionable. Clinicians using Navina's platform can quickly assess diagnoses and opportunities to improve care and compliance with quality measures.

"Tampa General is committed to bringing our physicians — and by extension, their patients — the profound benefits of innovative new tools that will improve point-of-care interactions," said Rachel Feinman, vice president of Innovation, Tampa General and managing director of TGH Innoventures. "Navina helps our providers streamline workflows while making value-based care a reality."

TGH Innoventures provides a coordinated mechanism for Tampa General to develop innovative solutions to improve quality and access to care and serves as a platform to invest resources and funds into emerging companies that share the academic medical center's vision and can help develop immediate solutions for health care access, quality and delivery.

"With physicians caring for patients across three counties in locations ranging from cities to the suburbs, the ability to view a holistic clinical summary of a patient's current and past condition, as well as medications, tests, hospital or specialist visits, is a real game changer," said Dr. Karna Patel, vice president of Tampa General Medical Group. "Complete clinical information is available on a summary screen for chart preparation before an appointment, thereby reducing review time for the clinicians."

Through its focus on driving innovation to deliver world-class care, Tampa General is a leader in medical advances, pioneering breakthrough treatments, conducting cutting-edge clinical research and training the next generation of health care professionals. Tampa General's partnership with Navina will bring innovative technology to primary care physicians to better serve their growing patient populations.

"At Navina, we are passionate about improving the lives of physicians and patients, and to accomplish that we need extraordinarily committed partners like Tampa General," said Ronen Lavi, Navina CEO and co-founder. "Tampa General is at the forefront of innovation. They actively seek new solutions because they recognize that data overload is a real burden plaguing our health care system, and they require technology like our AI platform to end the scourge of burnout leading to dangerous shortages and worsening health outcomes. We are privileged to be working with Tampa General to empower doctors to spend less time digesting data and more time interacting with the patients they care for."

Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

