Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:25pm ET (1:25pm PT),

Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:25pm ET (1:25pm PT), Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 12:20pm GMT (7:20am ET, 4:20am PT), and

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:45pm ET (1:45pm PT).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

