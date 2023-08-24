|
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:
- 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 3:45pm Eastern Time (12:45pm Pacific Time),
- Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:35pm Eastern Time (10:35am Pacific Time), and
- Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:25am Eastern Time (8:25am Pacific Time).
The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.
Tandem Diabetes Care and Control-IQ are trademarks registered in the U.S. and/or other countries and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
