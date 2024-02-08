Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:

Citi’s 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (10:00am Pacific Time),

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 1:30pm Eastern Time (10:30am Pacific Time),

Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 1:30pm Eastern Time (10:30am Pacific Time), 2024 Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00am Eastern Time (8:00am Pacific Time),

Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:20pm Eastern Time (10:20am Pacific Time), and

Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:20pm Eastern Time (10:20am Pacific Time), and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3:35pm Eastern Time (12:35pm Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

