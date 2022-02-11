|
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:
- Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (8:00am Pacific Time), and
- Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50pm Eastern Time (11:50am Pacific Time).
The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.
