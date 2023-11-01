Tandem Diabetes Care Appoints Mark Novara as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the appointment of Mark Novara as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 13, 2023. Mr. Novara comes to Tandem with extensive global healthcare experience, having served in the diabetes, medical technology, and life sciences industries for nearly 25 years.

"Mark is a strategic, global leader with a successful track record of driving above market business growth, while building scalable commercial operations and delivering best-in-class customer experience,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO. "We welcome Mark to our leadership team at this exciting stage in Tandem’s evolution, as we prepare to expand our family of innovative technologies and execute on our shared vision to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

"I was drawn to Tandem’s mission-driven commitment to innovation and their customer-centric culture,” said Mr. Novara. "Tandem has a strong portfolio powered by Control-IQ technology that provides compelling clinical results for people living with diabetes. I am excited to be joining Tandem at this pivotal time and look forward to working closely with the team to build on its strong foundation through new product launches, commercial excellence and global expansion.”

Mr. Novara joins Tandem Diabetes Care from McKinsey & Company, where he served as Senior Advisor in the Medical Technology/Life Science practice since February 2023. Before that time, Mr. Novara held executive positions at Becton Dickinson for more than a decade, most recently serving as Worldwide Vice President and General Manager in Medication Delivery Solutions, as Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing for the Medical and Life Sciences Segments, and as Worldwide Vice President and General Manager in Diabetes Care. He also held leadership positions with Roche and Sanofi-Aventis. Mr. Novara received a BS in Biology from Villanova University, and a Masters in Healthcare Management from Columbia University.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

