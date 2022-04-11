Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its first quarter 2022 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Date: May 4, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396

International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261

Conference ID: 2354706

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8hq38ud

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

