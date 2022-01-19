Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 22, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Date: February 22, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396

International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261

Conference ID: 1529844

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ev2a73oy

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring, and optional automated insulin delivery technology. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005806/en/