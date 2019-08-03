Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding Hosts 2019 Gala in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, June 19, Tanenbaum | Center for Interreligious Understanding celebrated religious diversity and inclusion at its 2019 Gala – Peace Made Possible. During a memorable night at the Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers in New York City, over 300 guests recognized the outstanding work of 2019's honorees – Target, Henry Luce Foundation and NYC Health + Hospitals, while acknowledging the organization's effective strategies and raising nearly $500,000.

Guests were treated to an inspirational evening hosted by Sandra Bookman and brought to life by Chuck Nice, as this year's gala honored institutional leaders who champion human rights through inclusivity, respect and education. In a world marked by growing bigotry, the evening's theme was timely. "If there was ever a time to support Tanenbaum's work combating religious bigotry, that time is now. We must not wait until it is too late to conquer this hate," noted Joyce Dubensky, CEO of Tanenbaum.

Target received The CORPORATE BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD for its work in creating faith inclusive environments among its team members and guests. Target team members who lead the company's three faith networks (ERGs) accepted the award on behalf of the organization, sharing their connection to–and the importance of–Tanenbaum's work and Target's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Henry Luce Foundation received Tanenbaum's PHILANTHROPIC BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD for its investment in a more creating a more nuanced, contextualized and dynamic understanding of the power of religion in the international sphere. Michael Gilligan, President of Luce accepted the award and noted that for years, Tanenbaum has been a "mentor and trusted ally at the intersection of religion, poli-cy, research and media," each year advancing the cause of "identifying and supporting faith-motivated actors who work bravely and boldly on the front line, building the world we yearn to inhabit," where differences, including religion, are respected.

NYC Health + Hospitals received the ADAM SOLOMON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE for its leadership in educating health care providers on how to respectfully deliver care to the religiously diverse patients they serve across NYC. The award was accepted by Ms. Matilde Roman, Esq., Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, who reaffirmed NYC Health + Hospitals' strong partnership with Tanenbaum to provide culturally responsive services.

The evening would not have been possible without the gracious support of this year's main sponsors; Dr. Georgette Bennett & Dr. Leonard Polonsky CBE, Target, DTCC, FJC, Howard P. Milstein and The Russell Berrie Foundation as well as a host of other friends and supporters. Tanenbaum is grateful to its Honoree Committee members Carla Harris, Brian Lehrer, Soledad O'Brien, Fareed Zakaria, Maz Zouhairi and Libra Group, the Co-Chairs INSERT, and the Gala Committee Mary Jane Brock, Reverend Gregory Johnson, Sara Pandolfi, Marni Selman and Emblem Health for their work.

Tanenbaum is a secular, non-sectarian nonprofit that systematically dismantles religious violence and hatred through Peacemakers in armed conflicts and by tackling religious bullying of students, harassment in workplaces and disparate health treatment for people based on their beliefs. More information about Tanenbaum's offerings can be found here: https://tanenbaum.org/

