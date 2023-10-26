Tanger Announces Grand Opening of Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Opens the First U.S. Outlet Center Since 2019 at 96.5 Percent Leased, Showcases Transformational Design and Retailer Mix

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air shopping centers, announced today the Grand Opening of its 37th shopping center, Tanger Outlets Nashville, which will open to the public at 10 a.m. Central Time (CT) tomorrow, October 27.

The 290,000-square-foot open-air shopping center, located in southeast Nashville, Tennessee, is the first outlet center and one of the few major shopping centers in the United States to break ground and deliver to the market since 2019. The center features a transformational design intended to foster onsite experience and consumer engagement, as well as to facilitate product interaction and pickup. This consumer-informed design and an in-demand location – in one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country – have helped Tanger Nashville secure leases for 96.5 percent of its retail and restaurant space. These leases include a distinctive assortment of brands that reflect Tanger's commitment to diversify and enhance the shopping experience.

"Tanger Nashville was designed by a team inspired to transform what we have come to expect from a shopping center experience," said Stephen Yalof, President and CEO of Tanger. "I believe we have achieved that vision and created a destination that will serve our guests' needs and expectations for years to come. Our unprecedented leasing success is a testament to the resilience of physical retail and the market's demand for our brand of shopping, that can offer a truly differentiated experience to guests and retailers alike."

Tanger Nashville will serve locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community with 60 retail stores across seven buildings and The Green, a central outdoor community space for programming and activations. The center's dynamic and diverse retail mix includes sought-after lifestyle brands and global designers across a range of categories, including fashion apparel and footwear, accessories and jewelry, athletic and athleisure wear, home furnishings, cosmetics and gifts. Guests will also be able to enjoy locally and nationally acclaimed food and beverage options, including sit down restaurants and quick- service offerings. Nearly one quarter of the assortment at Tanger Nashville are brands that are either new to Tanger's portfolio or first to the outlet channel, including several digitally native brands and iconic Nashville eateries.

Details of Grand Opening Celebration

The shopping public is invited to join Tanger Nashville's Grand Opening celebration starting at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 27, with a ribbon cutting ceremony that culminates at 10:00 a.m. CT, when the stores will open for business. The ceremony will feature Nashville-based, New York Timesbest-selling authors and co-founders of The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show "Get Organized with the Home Edit," as well as Tanger executives and state and local officials.

Additional celebratory activities, entertainment, and special offers and sales will be available to onsite guests throughout the center's Grand Opening weekend.

Early shoppers at Tanger Nashville will help to make a difference in the community, with a portion of the first sales at the center going to benefit Tanger's official local charity partner, Musicians On Call. Known for bringing the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, the Nashville-based charity complements Tanger's unwavering commitment to diverse and impactful community programming at both the local and national level.

Tanger has taken other significant steps to engage and support the community surrounding Tanger Nashville as part of its process of bringing the new center to the market. The center has helped to stimulate job creation and economic growth in the community, with approximately 700 people employed during the center's construction and another 1,100 part-time and permanent jobs created through the center's retail operations. An expansive arts program – which includes 15 original large-scale murals painted throughout the center by local and nationally respected artists – celebrates the city's creative spirit. Tanger also invested in onsite renewable energy, butterfly gardens, electric vehicle charging stations and other sustainable operations programs, as well as advanced security measures to support the health and well-being of the Nashville community.

For more information about Tanger Nashville, please visit tanger.com/nashville.

About Tanger® Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-announces-grand-opening-of-tanger-outlets-nashville-301968139.html

