|
10.06.2022 14:01:00
Tanger is Officially Back on the Dividend Growth Path
The coronavirus pandemic was rough on retail landlords like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). They essentially had to shut down early on as the government asked non-essential businesses to close, pushed work from home wherever possible, and asked people to practice social distancing. Now, in mid-2022, it looks like Tanger is back on the growth path in more ways than one. Here's what you need to know.Dividends are a tangible return on your investment in a company. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are specifically designed to pass on material amounts of cash to investors through dividends, as they can avoid corporate-level taxes by distributing 90% of taxable earnings. Before 2020, Tanger had amassed an enviable dividend record, with decades of annual increases under its belt.Image source: Getty Image.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!