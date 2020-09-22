+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
22.09.2020 23:43:00

Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market close.  The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code #10148185.  An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 20, 2020.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com. 

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt 

Jim Williams

VP, Investor Relations

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892 

336-834-6800                                                             

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com        

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com 



Media Contact Information

Quentin Pell

VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management

336-834-6827

quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com

 

