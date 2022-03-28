Tanger Outlets Celebrates Spring with Launch of TangerStyle 2022

Outlet shopping leader expands seasonal savings and styles with new TangerClub benefits and deals for all Tanger customers

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) invites customers to discover the best spring has to offer with outdoor shopping and in-style savings directly from the brands they love. Tanger, along with its iconic and emerging brand partners, has curated trends for every age, figure, occasion and budget – all at unmatched value. New for spring 2022, TangerClub members will have exclusive access to deeper discounts, with added layers of savings now through April 24 as part of TangerStyle. Throughout the program, Tanger invites communities to celebrate spring with family-friendly experiences at many centers, while discovering daily arrivals of seasonal favorites and the latest trending styles.

"Tanger continues to raise the bar with TangerStyle by delivering value and creating personal connections for our customers," said Tanger Outlets Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Wingrove. "We recognize that our customers have a choice when shopping and are committed to bringing them the best in brands, value and experience. Our customers' support enables us to invest back in our communities and champion causes meaningful to them – from education to cancer research to protecting the environment."

The season's most coveted sale introduces a new member-centric experience with two levels of savings for Tanger Insiders and TangerClub members. Tanger Insider, available to all shoppers at no cost, provides 15% off a single item or an entire purchase at participating brands.

TangerClub members will now be able to access unmatched savings – 25% off a single item or 20% off an entire purchase at participating stores. Featured brands participating in this year's program include Michael Kors, Under Armour, Old Navy, Columbia and Vera Bradley – with even more brands participating in the 2022 program than in previous years. A premium, member-only experience, TangerClub provides exclusive perks like immediate discounts, rewards for every dollar spent, priority parking, birthday gifts and access to special events. Membership is available through a simple, two-click enrollment at a cost of $10 at TangerOutlets.com/TangerClub.

Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira shares his style tips and trends for the season at TangerLife.com. "The new season is filled with feel-good fashions starring relaxed denim, hues of blue, utility neutrals and bold brights. Whether you're looking for a few new accessories or a complete closet overall, Tanger offers the best brands on sale with the value we all love."

Alongside this spring kick-off, Tanger recently launched TangerKids 2022 with an invitation for educators to submit applications for its annual grant program. This year's program, building on its 2021 milestone of donating more than $3.1 million, becomes even more inclusive with a target of 55% of donations being allocated to underserved and underrepresented communities. In addition, Tanger's introduction of member's choice awards will allow customers to steer a portion of this year's grants to causes that matter most to them. Learn more about Tanger's commitment to the communities it serves at tangeroutlets.com/community.

To learn more about Tanger offerings and to access the best deals of the season, visit tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit TangerOutlets.com.

