Tango Named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Annual List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango , the browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence. The coveted list recognized Tango as the winner of the Workplace and Productivity category.





"With Tango, teams can rebalance and power the critical role of documentation and Process"

"We are honored to earn our spot on Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list," said Ken Babcock, CEO and Co-Founder of Tango. "With the rise of remote work, the normalization of job hopping, and the speed of technological innovation, companies have been laser focused on their people and technology—from trying to recruit and retain talent to building bigger tech stacks. Process has become an afterthought for many, which is a key component of the DNA of every successful organization. With Tango, teams can rebalance and power the critical role of documentation and Process - necessary for generational companies to consistently operate at their best."





This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

Tango was founded in 2020 by Babcock, Dan Giovacchini, and Brian Shultz while attending Harvard Business School. At the onset of the pandemic, they saw a need to improve how organizations capture and transfer knowledge, which was further challenged by newly remote and distributed organizations. On the heels of a $14 million Series A round , bringing its total funding to $19.7 million in just 2.5 years, Tango has scaled to help its more than 200,000 users to:

Standardize and scale best practices

Onboard and train new hires faster

Improve employee performance

Facilitate process improvement

Expand knowledge transfer - employees, customers/users

Investors include Wing VC, General Catalyst, GSV, Red Sea Ventures, Outsiders Fund, Tiger Global Management, Slack Fund, and Atlassian Ventures.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Tango

Tango takes the pain out of documenting processes by automatically generating how-to guides while you work. Our browser extension and desktop application make it easy for teams to share and scale their knowledge so that everyone feels empowered to learn processes, use new tools, and be their best at work. Tango is trusted by teams at future-forward organizations like IBM, Salesforce, Verizon, and Clincierge. Our mission is to make Process the operational backbone of any organization by surfacing and championing who gets what done and how. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter , or head to www.tango.us to learn more.

