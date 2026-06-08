Tango Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWX9 / ISIN: US87583X1090
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08.06.2026 15:27:08
Tango Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From Pancreatic Cancer Study, Stock Surges In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Monday, Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) announced positive initial data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of vopimetostat in combination with Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib or zoldonrasib.
During the study, patients with MTAP-deleted and RAS-mutant metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC were treated with a vopimetostat-based combination with either daraxonrasib or zoldonrasib.
The company said that 92% of patients with PDAC in the vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib arm achieved an objective response. The combination achieved a 100% disease control rate in PDAC patients.
Meanwhile, in the vopimetostat plus zoldonrasib dose escalation arm, patients achieved 52% overall response rate and 74% 6-month progression-free survival rate.
Following these results, the company plans to finalize design of Phase 3 randomized-controlled trial of the combination approach in front-line pancreatic cancer in the second half of 2026.
During the same period, Tango plans to disclose vopimetostat lung cancer monotherapy data, release initial TNG456 glioblastoma data, present 2/3L PDAC vopimetostat + RAS(ON) inhibitors combination data, and initiate phase 1/2 vopimetostat + ERAS-0015 combination study.
In the pre-market hours, TNGX is surging 49.29 percent, to $30.15 on the Nasdaq.
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