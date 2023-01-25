Tango's IND For TNG462 Gets FDA Clearance; TNG908 Granted Orphan Drug Designation

(RTTNews) - Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Wednesday announced FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug or IND application for TNG462, a next-generation MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with MTAP-deleted cancers. The Company said its TNG908 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of malignant glioma.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company expects first-in-human clinical trial initiation for TNG462 in mid-2023 to evaluate cancers including non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. TNG462 is a next-generation methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor of protein arginine methyl transferase 5 for the treatment of cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion.

Further, the company said a dose escalation update is expected from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of TNG908 in patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors during the first half of 2023. The IND filing for TNG260, a first-in-class CoREST inhibitor, is on track for the first half of 2023. The IND filing for TNG348, a novel USP1 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of BRCA1 and BRCA2-mutant cancers, is on track for mid-2023.