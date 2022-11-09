TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR THE FIRST EVER TAO HOTEL

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tao Group Hospitality has announced plans to open its first ever TAO-branded resort in Orlando, FL. completing the company's 360-degree approach to full-service entertainment experiences. Created in partnership with Unicorp National Developments, TAO Hotel will serve as the anchor for O-Town West - a $1 billion, 350-acre mixed-use community development located in stunning Southwest Orange County.

For more than 20 years, Tao Group Hospitality has been a leader and innovator in the entertainment and culinary industry operating more than 70 branded locations in over 20 markets worldwide. Tao Group Hospitality has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expecting to open nine branded locations in 2022 with at least ten more planned in 2023.

Tao Group Hospitality is no stranger to the hotel industry operating more than 40 branded locations inside existing hotels across the world including seven stand-alone properties for which the group handles full food and beverage operations including room service. "A hotel was the natural evolution for us", said Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg. "We've had the honor of working with some of the world's top hotel developers, and we're really excited to create a property that truly reflects the TAO lifestyle." Tepperberg continues, "The Tao Group Hospitality clientele has evolved with us over the years and is looking for something that can provide them with more than just a few hours of fun at one of our locations. This hotel will be an exquisite escape and will enable us to showcase our company's flagship concept in a whole new way. Boasting over 40 million visitors annually, Orlando is the perfect place for our first branded resort property. More than just culinary and nightlife, TAO is a lifestyle, and this large-scale venture provides the ultimate opportunity to bring that experience to life."

Tao Group Hospitality has tapped longtime partner Rockwell Group to design the property, which will flawlessly embody the upscale nature of all Tao Group Hospitality branded locations. The luxury hotel will encompass a TAO Asian Bistro, rooftop experience, meeting space, fitness facility, and everything expected of the world-renowned hospitality group - an alluring destination to relax, indulge, inspire, excite, and recharge.

Luxury community development O-Town West serves as the ideal backdrop for the first-of-its-kind foray. CEO and President of Unicorp National Developments Chuck Whittall shares, "We are extremely excited to partner with Tao Group Hospitality on this venture. The brand is exactly what O-Town embodies and will be perfect for residents and visitors to the area."

Stepping foot on property will transport guests to another world. Come for drinks, dinner, and dancing, then stay the night.

TAO Hotel Orlando is expected to open in 2025.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates more than 70 branded locations in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE), a leader in live experiences.

About Unicorp National Developments, Inc.

For the last 22 years, Unicorp National Developments, Inc. has been recognized for its numerous award-winning developments. Based in Orlando Florida, Unicorp has developed over $5B of commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects in New York, Michigan, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Alabama, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida, with another 10 million square feet in the planning and construction stages currently. Led by Chuck Whittall's vision and perseverance, Unicorp has established itself as one of the nation's premier development firms. Building with passion and dismissing the predictable, the firm's success has been recognized for its commitment to enriching the character and lifestyle of the community. To learn more, visit www.unicorp.com

