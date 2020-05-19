Tapcart Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding, Led by SignalFire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcart, an established leader in the mobile commerce space, announced today that it has secured an additional $10M in funding. The funding will be used to accelerate the already rapid adoption of its existing platform, which has been used to create mobile apps for many of the world's top Shopify Plus brands including Fashion Nova, Chubbies, Urban Planet, and more. The Series A round was led by SignalFire with the participation of previous investors, Greycroft and Amplify. To date, Tapcart has raised $15.1M in total funding.

Tapcart launched in 2017 with a simple premise, to make mobile shopping easy, fun, and attainable for every brand. Native mobile app development was historically something that could only be done by developers and was only available to Enterprise businesses with resources. Tapcart disrupted the mobile industry with its ground-breaking SaaS platform, which enables businesses of any size to design and launch a fully native app for a monthly fee using a simple drag-and-drop Editor. As a distinguished member of the new Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Tapcart has been recognized for the quality of its technology as well as the platform's ability to solve complex merchant needs.

With this new round of investment, Tapcart will be looking to further expand operations, bring on several key hires, and continue to build the product roadmap with exciting new features.

Chris Farmer, Managing Director & CEO of SignalFire is backing Tapcart after the massive Enterprise growth the company has experienced within a short period of time. "We're very excited to partner with the Tapcart team who are building the infrastructure at the forefront of mobile commerce. While their roots are in the Shopify ecosystem, there is a massive opportunity to also help retailers to get back on their feet with mobile & offline commerce."

Eric Netsch, co-founder and CEO of Tapcart said, "We have been very fortunate to create a product that can help small businesses and large businesses alike as their needs change in relation to what is going on in the world. The strength of our product is a testament to the amazing team that we have today and we're thrilled to continue building the future of mobile."

About Tapcart

Tapcart is a mobile commerce SaaS platform that integrates directly with Shopify, enabling brands to quickly and easily build native mobile apps for their eCommerce stores. The company is trusted by thousands of Shopify brands including Fashion Nova, Chubbies, Urban Planet, and more. Tapcart is a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

To learn more about Tapcart, visit Tapcart.com .

About SignalFire

SignalFire is the first venture capital firm built from the ground up as a technology company, The company invests in leaders with an uncommon passion, offering unprecedented data, advice, and access from seed to scale. With a hybrid technology and people-powered approach, the team is uniquely qualified to help founders navigate the toughest parts of building a company at every stage, including recruiting, expert advice, and a corporate network. Launched in 2013, the firm has nearly $1B in assets under management and has made notable investments in top Silicon Valley startups including Zume , Lyric , Ro , Grammarly , Color Genomics , ClassDojo and Frame.io among others.

For more information about SignalFire, please visit https://www.signalfire.com/

Media Contact: Alyssa Zarouk | alyssa@tapcart.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapcart-raises-10-million-in-series-a-funding-led-by-signalfire-301060441.html

SOURCE Tapcart