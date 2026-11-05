Tapestry Boosts FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Shares Surge 8.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2027.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of about $3.05 per share on revenue growth of about 5 to 6 percent.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.35 per share on revenues between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share on revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.5 billion.

The company increased fiscal year 2027 capital return outlook to $2.0 billion, driven by incremental share repurchases of $350 million to a total of $1.7 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4625 per common share, payable on December 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TPR is trading on the NYSE at $136.00, up $10.74 or 8.57 percent.

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