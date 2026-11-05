Tapestry Aktie
WKN DE: A2JSR1 / ISIN: US8760301072
|
05.11.2026 13:17:40
Tapestry Boosts FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Shares Surge 8.6% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2027.
For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of about $3.05 per share on revenue growth of about 5 to 6 percent.
For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.35 per share on revenues between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share on revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.5 billion.
The company increased fiscal year 2027 capital return outlook to $2.0 billion, driven by incremental share repurchases of $350 million to a total of $1.7 billion.
The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4625 per common share, payable on December 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, TPR is trading on the NYSE at $136.00, up $10.74 or 8.57 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tapestry
|
05.11.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Kurseinbruch (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 rutscht am Donnerstagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag unter Druck (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|Ausblick: Tapestry stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tapestry-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tapestry von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tapestry-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Tapestry-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Tapestry öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Tapestry
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tapestry
|119,50
|-0,21%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.