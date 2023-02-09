|
Tapestry, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $329.9 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $317.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $2.03 billion from $2.14 billion last year.
Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $329.9 Mln. vs. $317.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $6.6 Bln
