Tapestry Sees Growth In FY27; Swings To Profit In Q4; Boosts Dividend 16%; Shares Down 8.8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2027.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of about $1.55 per share on revenue growth in the high-single digits on a nominal and constant currency basis.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share on revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.5 billion.

The company said the outlook is consistent with the Company's long-term commitment to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-double-digit earnings per share growth.

Tapestry expects to buy back approximately $1.35 billion in common stock in Fiscal 2027 under the Company's existing stock repurchase authorization.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a 16% increase to the Company's dividend, with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4625 per common share payable on September 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 4, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $347.8 million or $1.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $517.1 million or $2.49 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.32 per share, compared to $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TPR is trading on the NYSE at $140.00, down $13.57 or 8.84 percent.

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