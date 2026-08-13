Tapestry Aktie
WKN DE: A2JSR1 / ISIN: US8760301072
|
13.08.2026 13:33:09
Tapestry Sees Growth In FY27; Swings To Profit In Q4; Boosts Dividend 16%; Shares Down 8.8%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2027.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of about $1.55 per share on revenue growth in the high-single digits on a nominal and constant currency basis.
For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share on revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.5 billion.
The company said the outlook is consistent with the Company's long-term commitment to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-double-digit earnings per share growth.
Tapestry expects to buy back approximately $1.35 billion in common stock in Fiscal 2027 under the Company's existing stock repurchase authorization.
The Company's Board of Directors approved a 16% increase to the Company's dividend, with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4625 per common share payable on September 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 4, 2026.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $347.8 million or $1.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $517.1 million or $2.49 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.32 per share, compared to $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter increased 9 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, TPR is trading on the NYSE at $140.00, down $13.57 or 8.84 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tapestry
|
13.08.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Donnerstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Ausblick: Tapestry mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Tapestry
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tapestry
|109,30
|-1,89%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. An der Wall Street werden unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.