Tapestry Sees Higher FY23 Results, Above Market; Plans Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a provider of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, said Thursday that it expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $3.80 to $3.90, representing double-digit growth compared to the prior year.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue is expected in the area of $6.9 billion, an increase of 3 percent to 4 percent on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth is expected to be approximately 6 percent to 7 percent.

Analysts estimate revenues of $6.7 billion for the year.

Further, Tapestry expects to return approximately $1.0 billion to shareholders in the year 2023.

Tapestry expects to buy back approximately $700 million in common stock in the fiscal year under its existing $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

The Board of Directors approved a 20 percent increase to the company's dividend, with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share for an anticipated annual dividend rate of $1.20 per share. The dividend is payable on September 26 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 9.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported that net income was $188.8 million or $0.75 per share, compared to last year's $199.8 million or $0.69 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $197.2 million or $0.78 per share, compared to last year's $212.4 million or $0.74 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Net sales grew 1 percent to $1.625 billion from $1.615 billion in the prior year. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

On a comparable basis, revenue rose 9 percent against last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Tapestry shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at $37.51.