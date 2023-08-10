|
10.08.2023 13:07:05
Tapestry To Buy Capri Holdings For $8.5 Bln
(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), an American fashion holding company with brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, Thursday announced its decision to acquire Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) for a total enterprise value of about $8.5 billion.
As per the deal, shareholders of Capri Holdings, a fashion luxury group consisting of Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors, will get $57 per share.
The combined company with presence in more than 75 countries generated annual sales of above $12 billion, and adjusted operating profit of nearly $2 billion in the previous fiscal year.
"The combination of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman together with Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors creates a new powerful global luxury house, unlocking a unique opportunity to drive enhanced value for our consumers, employees, communities, and shareholders around the world," said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tapestrymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tapestrymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tapestry
|31,20
|-2,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.