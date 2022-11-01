|
01.11.2022 11:30:00
Tarena to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November 2022:
- Huaxi Securities 2023 Capital Market Summit (virtual) on November 3, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. Beijing Time (09:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
- Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on November 10, 2022, at 09:15 a.m. Eastern Time (10:15 p.m. Beijing Time).
Ms. Ping Wei, Tarena's chief financial officer, will host virtual one-on-one or group meetings for investors and analysts. There will be a presentation on the Company's recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.
To register for the Sidoti conference, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/november-micro-cap-virtual-conference. And to register for the Huaxi Securities conference, please contact Huaxi Securities.
About Tarena International, Inc.
Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in STEAM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.
Investor Relations Contact:
Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tedu.cn
The Piacente Group, Inc.
In China
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com
In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301664388.html
SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tarena International Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
09.03.19
|Ausblick: Tarena International A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.18
|Ausblick: Tarena International A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.04.14
|DGAP-News: Tarena International, Inc. gibt Konditionen fur den Borsengang bekannt (dpa-AFX)
|
04.04.14
|DGAP-News: Tarena International Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Tarena International Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihre frühen Gewinne nicht halten und drehen leicht ins Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche tiefer. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.