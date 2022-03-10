Tarena to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on March 16, 2022. Tarena's management will host an earnings conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. on March 16, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. on March 16, 2022, Beijing Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7940929. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of " Tarena's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call " where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7940929".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.tedu.cn/.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 24, 2022, 08:59 ET:





United States: +1 855 452 5696 INTERNATIONAL: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 7940929

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-16-2022-301499825.html

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.