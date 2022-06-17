|
17.06.2022 03:49:21
Targa Resources To Acquire Lucid Energy Delaware For $3.55 Bln In Cash
(RTTNews) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) agreed to acquire Lucid Energy Delaware, LLC from Riverstone Holdings LLC and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for $3.55 billion in cash.
Lucid provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services in the Delaware Basin, including approximately 1,050 miles of natural gas pipelines and approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity in service or under construction located primarily in Eddy and Lea counties of New Mexico.
Targa expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per share. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
Targa said it has available liquidity, including cash on hand, its existing $2.75 billion revolving credit facility, and committed debt financing to fund the acquisition.
Targa now estimates standalone 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.675 billion and $2.775 billion and year-end leverage ratio of about 2.7 times.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Targa Resources Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Targa Resources legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Targa Resources vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Targa Resources Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Targa Resources Corp.
|60,00
|-5,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.