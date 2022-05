Target And Walmart Stocks Deserved to Fall, but Could Be Worth Buying Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stocks have been the talk of the town as of late after both suffered their worst single-day declines in over 35 years. Each discount retailer is typically a stable company known for returning value to shareholders through dividend raises and share buybacks. Target is the faster grower, while Walmart is usually a better value.However, Target stock now finds itself down 42% from its all-time high while Walmart is down 25%. Here's why both companies find themselves in a difficult but unavoidable position -- and why, ultimately, both could be good buys now.